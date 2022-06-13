's period drama Samrat Prithviraj is showing no signs of revival at the box office. The film, which marks 's debut in showbiz, has turned out to be a commercial disaster. Made with a budget of Rs 200 crore approximately, Samrat Prithviraj has been struggling to mint money with each passing day. Going by its poor performance, it looks like Akshay starrer might have to wrap up its theatrical run this week itself. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Hrithik Roshan-Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ O Saiyyan and more hottest Bollywood rain songs

According to trade analysts, Samrat Prithviraj saw an overall 25 per cent occupancy on day 10, June 12. The movie merely managed to earn over Rs 3 crore reportedly in a single day. The domestic box office collection of Akshay starrer now stands at Rs 62.30 crore. The movie is expected to settle its lifetime business to Rs 65 crore approximately.

Reportedly, the film's shows in many circuits are being cancelled and flushed out due to zero occupancy to make way for more commercially viable shows of other films. It opened in theatres on June 3 where it clashed with two films from different territories - the trilingual Major and the pan-India Vikram starring , and .

While both Major and Vikram continue to register an upswing in their collections, Samrat Prithviraj has been singularly rejected by cinegoers despite its grandeur and scale. This is Akshay Kumar's second commercial dud in a row after Bachchhan Paandey, which collected Rs 49.98 crore in India and 9.11 crore overseas, ending its worldwide gross collection to Rs 68.61 crore.

The film will reportedly be getting an early OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video just four weeks after its theatrical release, in an attempt to recover its losses.