Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Samrat Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader, Muhammad of Ghor, in this visual spectacle. Erstwhile Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who won the crown in 2017, is playing the role of Akshay Kumar aka Prithviraj’s beloved, Princess Sanyogita in her big-screen Bollywood debut. Also Read - Vikram: Why have Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil not joined Kamal Haasan in promoting the film? Here's what we know

Samrat Prithviraj advance booking opens

YRF has opened advance bookings of Samrat Prithviraj today, 29th May 2022. As advance bookings open, Akshay Kumar hopes that parents across India would take their kids to watch Samrat Prithviraj and that the king’s life is saluted in schools as “a part of the curriculum”. Akshay says, “Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life is truly inspirational. The values he stood for, the courage he wielded, the purity he had in his heart and the love he had for his motherland, makes him an exceptional human being. He is a great example of what an Indian should be. He only lived to stand up for truth and honour and justice and I feel these are the virtues that we should all aspire to uphold in our daily lives.” Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more B-town actresses who blatantly copied outfits of Hollywood celebs [View Pics]

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 1

The advance booking has already begun tracking well for Prithviraj, with ₹30 lakh nett supposedly already coming in as per our trade source. A total of ₹10-12 crore nett is expected to be collected before the film finally opens. As for its opening, Samrat Prithviraj is pegged to take in a haul of ₹13-15 crore nett on day 1, which would make it a touch-and-go scenario for overtaking ₹14.15 crore nett opening, and slot it as the highest day 1 collection for a Bollywood movie in 2022. A bit more on day 1 wouldn't hurt given the costs involved, but the makers and cast will take this as a start that bodes well going forward if the word-of-mouth is good. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Venkatesh-Rana Daggubati wrap up Rana Naidu, Crash Landing On You actor Son Ye Jin's pregnancy chatter and more

Samrat Prithviraj widest release ever for an Akshay Kumar movie

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, YRF Distribution says, “Samrat Prithviraj is a big screen spectacle based on the life of the great warrior King Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The film has been conceived, devised and shot in a manner that’s best experienced on the biggest possible screen. YRF is leaving no stone unturned to make it the widest ever release for a Hindi film of superstar Akshay Kumar’s 30 year career. Tickets will go on sale from today for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.”

About Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for helming the television epic, Chanakya, and the critically acclaimed film, Pinjar. Produced by Aditya Chopra of YRF, Sanrat Prithviraj, earlier titled simply Prithviraj, stars as the eponymous warrior-king, along with , , , Manav Vij and , and introduces ex-Miss World . It's slated to hit theatres on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.