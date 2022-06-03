Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, touted to be a gritty action thriller from one of Tamil cinema's most exciting modern-day Directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj, has released and all everybody is hearing about it are positive things. There was already fever-pitch excitement for thespian Kamal Haasan starrer, which co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and it seems that it has more than lived up to all its pre-release buzz both critically and at the box office. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar starrer historical epic Samrat Prithviraj, which also marks the film debut of ex-Miss World Manushi Chhillar also seems to have taken a respectable opening, but needed a bit more. Also Read - Vikram takes box office by storm; here's how Kamal Haasan's last five releases performed at the ticket window

Vikram box office day 1 early estimate

It seems that the , and starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will soar to about ₹40-45 crore gross on day 1, which will be a terrific start and it could also end up breaking Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast's opening day record in Tamil Nadu. However, the records of starrer 2.0 for the highest opening by a Tamil movie both in the North circuit and worldwide seems to be out of reach, but ratio-wise, Vikram is definitely taken a bumper opening as compared to 2.0. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Sriti Jha-Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Jyoti - These top TV celebs all set to debut in the reality show space in 2022

Samrat Prithviraj box office day 1 early estimate

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj also has opened decently to double digits, which would've been its first goal, given that the trailer got a mixed response. At this point, it seems that Prithviraj will collect ₹12-14 crore nett on day 1, which, while respectable, is at least ₹6-8 crore lesser that ideal given its budget, scale, star cast and other ancillary costs. Though the morning shows were dull almost everywhere, the good news is that Prithbvraj pocked up quite well mid-day onward, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 centres, which offers hope for the metros over the weekend. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jannat Zubair's whopping fees for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans upset with Ayesha Singh being sidelined and more