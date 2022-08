Once in a blue moon in Bollywood, one actor has two releases on the same day. It has happened on rare occasions in the past, and it rarely translates to both films working at the box office, sometimes, with each film even eating into the other’s business. We've got the entire list for you right here of the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and more Bollywood stars who clashed at the box office with their own films and how both movies ultimately fared (only actors in lead or major supporting roles have been considered)...

Taapsee Pannu

Both The Ghazi Attack and Running Shaadi, starring Taapse Pannu, released on the same day and while the former was an average grosser, the latter tanked. While The Ghazi Attack managed to sail a bit with a box office collection of ₹20.30 crore nett to attain an average verdict, Running Shaadi sank without a trace, collecting an abysmal ₹0.96 crore nett.

Amitabh Bachchan

Khaakee worked, being declared a semi-hit with a collection of ₹25.79 crore nett, but Aetbaar, which released alongside it, was a critical and commercial disaster with just ₹4.25 crore nett. Amitabh Bachchan is also the only actor to appear twice on this list and the only one two find two of his film released simultaneously – Shootout at Lokhandwala and Cheeni Kum – work, both achieving semi-hit verdicts with collection of ₹29.72 crore nett and ₹17.30 crore nett respectively.

Preity Zinta

While Preity Zinta's Dil Chahata Hai did only average business at the box office on its way to ₹20.02 crore nett, it was a critical darling and a cult film today. On the other hand, nobody bothered with Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke then and also now, with the film churning a measly ₹7.76 crore nett.

Suniel Shetty

Phir Hera Pheri was a superhit, but Chup Chup Ke also managed to do average business.

Sanjay Dutt

Both were Diwali releases, with All the Best managing above average collections and Blue sinking after actually having taken a better start.