and starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has hit the big screens today. It is expected that the film will take the box office by storm as the trailer and the songs have received a fantastic response. Also, fans of Mahesh Babu will get to watch him on the big screens after two years, so of course, they will rush to the theatres. The advance booking reports have been quite good, and recently, BollywoodLife spoke to a trade analyst about the opening of the film.

While talking about the film's buzz and opening day collection, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told us, "The buzz around the film is good, especially in Telugu states. It can be a non RRR record. It's released in Telugu in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the rest of India. It's not dubbed in any other language, but it's released with English subtitles. So, it can do around Rs. 50 crore gross in India."

Mahesh Babu's last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a blockbuster at the box office. The film had collected Rs. 260 crore gross at the box office worldwide. Meanwhile, Keerthy needs a hit desperately as her last few films have failed to make a mark at the box office. The actress was last seen in Good Luck Sakhi which had failed to impress the critics and audiences. Well, it looks like, with Sarkaru Vaari Paata, she will get a big hit in her kitty.

At the pre-release event of the film, Mahesh had become emotional while giving his speech. He stated, "In these two years, a lot of things happened and a lot of things have changed. I have lost some of my dearest ones. But, your support remained the same. That's enough. I will move on in life. This 12th May, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing so it'll be a festival for all of us."