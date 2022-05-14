Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh film to do decent business on Friday, pick up on weekend

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 2: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer film by Parasuram does a decent business on Friday after taking a flying start on the opening day. Check out Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Day 2 early box office estimates below: