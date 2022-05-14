Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata took a flying start on day 1. The film is an action entertainer that talks about the banking system in the country and the frauds and scams that take place through the same. The Parasuram directorial has opened up mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. As per the early estimates of Sarakaru Vaari Paata for Day 2, the film will manage to get footfalls at the cinema halls but not so much as on day 1. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Mahesh Babu charged this amount for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Malayalam model-actress Shahana found dead in her bathroom

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh, , , and Sowmya Menon to name a few. Based on the reviews and responses from the audience, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has made a business of Rs 16.50 crore as per the early estimates. The AP/TG share from the same is said to be around Rs 11.00 crore (early estimates). On Day one reports state that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata did a business of Rs 47.70 crore net. The occupancy as per Sacnilk.com on May 13, Friday was said to be 37.88%. Another report claims that Sarkaru Vaari Paata's advance book for Day 2's Telugu version was just Rs 8.60 crore. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli trolled for her gym outfit; ‘Her idol must be Malaika Arora,’ say netizens [Watch Video]

Well, the Friday numbers may not have exceeded the expectations but it seems, the weekend can be good for Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh and the other cast and crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Also Read - Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and 7 more TV actresses who made heads turn with their bikini avatars [View Pics]

Ahead of the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu had penned a heartfelt note for his fans. He said, 'The entire shooting and post-production works of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are wrapped up and I loved how Parusuram helmed this film. The movie will release on May 12th and kindly watch it only in your theatres. The songs that are released are already creating a sensation and I am confident that the movie will turn out to be a blockbuster. I will begin the regular shoot of my next film in the month of June this year in the direction of .(Sic)"