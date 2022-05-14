Sarkaru Vaari Paata has taken a big opening at the box office; there's no two ways about that. However, earlier there was some confusion going around about its actual figures. Sarkaru Vaari Paata producers claims it has opened at ₹75.21 crore gross worldwide, whereas reliable trade sources peg the day 1 figure at ₹63.70 crore gross worldwide. Then the day 2 figures of the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer doing the rounds put the film over ₹100 crore gross worldwide. However, fresh reports doing the rounds again suggest that the producers have fudged figures on day 2. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung TOPS poll for which boy idol fans want to give roses to [Deets Inside]

#SarkaruVaariPaata : Pretty Ordinary 2nd Day even considering the weekday. But it is performing better than feared. Whether it will be enough is a question for Weekdays! pic.twitter.com/IXMUx9gN7r — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) May 14, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata witnesses steep drop on day 2 at the box office

As per reliable trade source, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is yet to cross the ₹100 crore gross mark worldwide. In fact, some reports claim that the and starrer, directed by Parasuram has had a pretty steep decline in its sophomore outing while other reports claims of some paid trade sources posting inflated figures of well above century. Check out the box office figures of the Telugu movie that are doing the rounds as opposed to what is being claimed as the actual numbers below:

Box Office collections going about

Day 1 ?? ₹75.21 crore gross

Day 2 ?? ₹27.50 crore gross

Total ?? ₹102.71 crore gross

Actuals

Day 1 ?? ₹63.70 crorw gross

Day 2 ?? ₹24.30 crore gross

Total ?? ₹88 crore gross

Is this Mahesh Babu's real reason of steering clear of Bollywood?

No wonder Mahesh Babu wants to steer clear of Bollywood because if this is true, then such dubiousness when it comes to the box office won't fly here as we've seen in the past how the trade and media vociferously unite to call out such alleged inflated, unethical collection. On the other hand, we never see the South media and trade, especially the those in Telugu film circles ever making a stand, allowing a free rein for producers in those territories. Is looks like Mahesh Babu is staying away from Bollywood for a reason best suited to him