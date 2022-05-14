Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 2: Makers of Mahesh Babu starrer again inflating figures; has the movie really crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was hit by reports from reliable trade sources of the producers inflating opening day figures, and now more allegation of fudged numbers have come in on day 2 for the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer