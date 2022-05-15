Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office collection day 3: Mahesh Babu film actually crosses Rs 100 crore today but falling like 9 pins; producers continue inflation game

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is reporting strong collections and a big boost on day 3 at the box office from certain sources while other trade inputs suggest that the day 3 growth is only marginal and that the Mahesh Babu starrer is struggling in most mass areas