Sarkaru Vaari Paata took a big opening at the box office; there's no two ways about that. However, there has some confusion going around about its actual figures. Sarkaru Vaari Paata producers claims it has opened at ₹75.21 crore gross worldwide, whereas reliable trade sources peg the day 1 figure at ₹63.70 crore gross worldwide. Then the day 2 figures of the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer doing the rounds put the film over ₹100 crore gross worldwide. However, fresh reports doing the rounds again suggested that the producers have fudged figures on day 2. And now, it seems the patter is repeating on day 3, too. Also Read - Sohail Khan-Seema Khan divorce: When Huma Qureshi rubbished rumours of breaking the marriage; said, 'Sohail is my...'

Sarkaru Vaari Paata witnesses steep drop on day 2 at the box office

As per reliable trade sources, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is yet to cross the ₹100 crore gross mark worldwide. In fact, some reports claim that the and starrer, directed by Parasuram has had a pretty steep decline in its sophomore outing while other reports claims of some paid trade sources posting inflated figures of well above century. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut complains that Ajay Devgn will never promote her films; reveals Akshay Kumar called her secretly after Thalaivii

#SarkaruVaariPaata : Pretty Ordinary 2nd Day even considering the weekday. But it is performing better than feared. Whether it will be enough is a question for Weekdays! pic.twitter.com/IXMUx9gN7r — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) May 14, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata grows on day 3, but marginally

Now there are figures circulating online, again by what's being claimed as paid sources, boasting of a huge boost for the film on its third day. Now, while the growth is there, other reliable trade sources believe it's only a wee bit, mostly in Nizam, while Andhra Pradesh is just holding at about the same level as day 2. On the other hand, the reports from more massy centres are again not that great, with some places even displaying another decline. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and other cast members' transformation over the years will shock you

#SarkaruVaariPaata Day 3: Some Growth was seen in Nizam over Day 2 but AP has remained similar on Day 2 & 3. Mass Centres continued to remain weak. pic.twitter.com/R2BRl9TKY1 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) May 15, 2022

Check out the box office figures of the Telugu movie that are doing the rounds as opposed to what is being claimed as the actual numbers below:

Box Office collections going about

Day 1 :₹75.21 crore gross

Day 2: ₹27.50 crore gross

Day 3: ₹32.70 crore gross

Total: ₹134.41 crore gross

Actuals

Day 1: ₹63.70 crorw gross

Day 2: ₹24.30 crore gross

Day 3: ₹26.20 crore gross

Total: ₹114.20 crore gross

Is this Mahesh Babu's real reason of steering clear of Bollywood?

No wonder Mahesh Babu wants to steer clear of Bollywood because if this is true, then such dubiousness when it comes to the box office won't fly here as we've seen in the past how the trade and media vociferously unite to call out such alleged inflated, unethical collection. On the other hand, we never see the South media and trade, especially the those in Telugu film circles ever making a stand, allowing a free rein for producers in those territories. Is looks like Mahesh Babu is staying away from Bollywood for a reason best suited to him