Sarkaru Vaari Paata has taken a big opening at the box office. However, there's some confusion going around about its actual figures. Sarkaru Vaari Paata producers claims it has opened at ₹75.21 crore gross worldwide, whereas reliable trade sources peg the day 1 figure at ₹63.70 crore gross worldwide. The Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer has just gone past ₹100 crore on day 2 – again, a good hold – but reports claims of some paid trade sources posting inflated figures of well above century. Also Read - Sangita Ghosh REACTS to Swaran Ghar dupatta scene criticism, says, 'The team has already realised...'

No wonder Mahesh Babu wants to steer clear of Bollywood because if this is true, then such dubiousness when it comes to the box office won't fly here as we've seen in the past how the trade and media vociferously unite to call out such alleged inflated, unethical collection. On the other hand, we never see the South media and trade, especially the those in Telugu film circles ever making a stand, allowing a free rein for producers in those territories. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan is all smiles as she departs for the French Riviera [VIEW PICS]

Giving Sarkaru Vaari Paata 2.5 out of 5 stars, BollywoodLife wrote in its review: “Sarkaru Vaari Paata escapes the rut of some other recent larger-than-life Telugu movies by smartly playing to its strengths and galleries, while having the confidence to ignore its weaknesses. It may not be an RRR, but it's certainly far better than a Radhe Shyam, Acharya or .” Also Read - Richa Chadha takes huge dig at big Bollywood hero in stern takedown of his salary and film's poor opening – any guesses?

Citing the positives, our review elaborated: “Unlike his last 4-5 films, Director Parasuram thankfully tries something different with Mahesh Babu's character in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The confrontation scenes between Mahesh Babu and Rajendranath are also high on spicy drama while the action scenes stand out for how well they're mounted. The production values, too, are slick, and R. Madhi's camerawork is another major plus point as are songs and background score by S. Thaman.”

Coming to the negative, it was noted: “Unfortunately, Parasuram reduces , one of the biggest heroines across Tamil and Telugu cinema today to a mere footnote and borderline annoying character, displaying a stark dichotomy between how another Telugu filmmaker envisages his hero and heroine. Even more disturbing is how stalking is condoned, and still the audience thinks that Bollywood needs to evolve or match up to these films. And try as he may to present differently, the actor can hardly play ball because of how handicapped he still remain by his 1-note expression. The rest of the cast also unnecessarily ham it up. Additionally, the script by Parasuram, especially the banking and scam portions is riddled with plot-holes the size of craters on the moon.”

If true, we wonder the need for the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata to indulge in such wrong box office, given that the reports of the actuals are also very good.