Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 box office collection: Mahesh Babu proves nobody can take his 'money'; mints Rs 50 crore gross

Sarkaru Vaari Paata box office day 1 collection results are out and the Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's film has taken a flying start at the box office. The Parasuram directorial talks about the banking system and frauds. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's chemistry is being loved, and the action and drama are also getting a lot of love from his fans. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has minted Rs 50 crore gross through advance bookings already. In the South region, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has done a business of Rs 36.63 crores, state reports.

It is said that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata had an opening occupancy of 66%. The break-up of the regions in the South for Day 1 is thus:

Nizam- 12.24cr

Ceeded- 4.7cr

UA- 3.73cr

East- 3.25cr

West- 2.74cr

Guntur- 5.83cr

Krishna- 2.58cr

Nellore- 1.56cr

AP&TS Day1 Share: 36.63Cr plus about Rs Rs 48 – 50 Crores (Gross).

That's not it, the reports also state that Sarkary Vaari Paata has done a business of $1 million in the US market. The film is winning hearts across the globe. Moreover, there's a three-day weekend ahead and the film is expected to pick up the business if the hype is anything to go by. Apart from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars , , Sowmya Menon, Subbaraju, , and to name a few.

BollywoodLife film critic Russel D'Silva gave the film 2 and a half stars and wrote, "Unlike his last 4-5 films, Director Parasuram thankfully tries something different with Mahesh Babu's character in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The confrontation scenes between Mahesh Babu and Rajendranath are also high on spicy drama while the action scenes stand out for how well they're mounted. The production values, too, are slick, and R. Madhi's camerawork is another major plus point as are songs and background score by S. Thaman."