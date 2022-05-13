Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 1 box office collection: Mahesh Babu proves nobody can take his 'money'; mints Rs 50 crore gross

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's day 1 box office collections: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer film's business report is out. The Parasuram film was released on 12th May 2022 and it has taken a flying start at the box office. Check out Sarkaru Vaari Paata day 1 box office collection here: