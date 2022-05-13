Sarkaru Vaari Paata US box office day one: Mahesh Babu's film off to a flying start; collects THIS amount

's Sarkaru Vaari Paata released in the US from May 11, 2022. The movie came out there a day before it hit the theatres in India. Mahesh Babu has a phenomenal fan following in the US. All his movies get a bumper opening in the States. Well, the first day numbers for the movie are out, and it has indeed taken a huge opening. It is supposed to be in excess of USD 1.2 million plus gross. This includes the Americas and Canada. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu donates 30 percent of his earnings to charitable cause – Deets Inside

The collections of the movie are just behind that of Doctor Strange 2. The film is ruling over theatres in many countries.

The film is about a bank scam. This is the first movie of Mahesh Babu with Parasuram Petla. The filmmaker has earlier delivered the hit Geeta Govindham with . Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first half is being loved by the family audience. It seems Mahesh Babu is excellent in the comedy scenes. The movie talks about financial discipline and the message has also been appreciated by family audiences.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has taken a great opening in the domestic market too. The film has made more than Rs 35 crores. Fans are thrilled. After the debacle of Spyder, Mahesh Babu has been on a roll with films like Maharishi, Bharat Ane Nenu and Sarileru Nekkevvaru. His next is with SS Rajamouli. It seems he has planned an action thriller on the lines of James Bond for the handsome superstar. Sarkaru Vaari Paata if it succeeds will be the fourth hit in a row for Mahesh Babu. It will also end 's lean spell at the box office.