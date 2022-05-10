and 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is the big release of the week. The film is set against the backdrop of a bank scam. Those who have seen the movie are saying that it has all elements of a commercial blockbuster. In the US, it has made between USD 600-700K for the footfalls of the first day first show. These numbers are great despite the dominance of Doctor Strange 2. As we know, 's film is roaring at the box office worldwide. But these numbers for Mahesh Babu's film are very encouraging. Sarkaru Vaari Paata has the fresh pairing of Keerthy Suresh and the South superstar. Also Read - Lock Upp's Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora, Prince Narula-Nora Fatehi and more celebs who faked love stories on reality shows

Mahesh Babu's film had a grand event two days back. The superstar was moved to tears seeing the number of fans who came and cheered for him. Mahesh Babu said the lockdown was hard on him, as he lost his near and dear ones. His last film at the theatres was Sarileru Neekevvaru. At the event he said that a lot of things happened, and things changed. He said he lost some people dear to him. But he thanked fans for their unwavering support. Mahesh Babu said that he will move on in life. He said this film is like a festival for all of them. Also Read - Cirkus release date: Ranveer Singh drops major HINT; shares scoop on how different it tastes from Angoor

Mahesh Babu has had blockbusters with his last few films. The actor is one of the few who has not gone pan-India so far. The superstar's next is going to be with SS Rajamouli. It is supposed to be a James Bond style thriller. Also Read - What to watch on OTT today: Before Prithviraj, check out period epics you can stream now on ZEE5, Netflix and other platforms