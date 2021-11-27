Satyameva Jayate 2 took such a low box office opening that the entire trade was shocked. The first day collection was was short by a whopping 16 crore from the first Satyameva Jayate – way below even the most moderate of trade and industry expectations. The John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer, in which the former plays a triple role, was almost a non-starter in multiplexes, and though mass pockets in B and C centres performed better, the numbers were hardly enough to compensate for the no-show at A-grade territories. Without mincing words, the Milap Zaveri directorial needed miraculous jumps over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if it had any hope to hold on. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: John Abraham tells Amitabh Bachchan the SCARY story behind the stitches on his chest – watch video

Alas, it wasn't to be as Satyameva Jayate 2 came crashing down on its second day, Friday, 26th November, all but sealing its fate at the box office. The and starrer has almost no hope of recovery from hereon as the writing is on the wall. The massive dip in collections has clearly shows that the Milap Zaveri directorial has been out-an-out rejected by even masala movie lovers and John Abraham fans, the terrible reviews no doubt playing their part, but not without justification as the word-of-mouth from whoever has seen it is also extremely negative.

Check out Satyameva Jayate 2's box office collection below

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs. 3.60 crore nett

Day 2 (Friday): Rs. 2.10 crore nett

Total (2 days): Rs. 5.70 crore nett

It'll be nothing short of a miracle if the movie even manages to reach double figures at the box office.