Satyameva Jayate 2 box office collection day 2: John Abraham starrer crashes and burns leaving no hope for recovery

After a low opening, Satyameva Jayate 2 came crashing down on its second day, Friday, 26th November, all but sealing its fate at the box office. The John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer has almost no hope of recovery from hereon as the writing is on the wall.