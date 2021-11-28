Satyameva Jayate 2 box office collection day 3: John Abraham starrer continues disastrous run; writing on the wall

Satyameva Jayate 2 simply had to register miraculous jumps over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which, not surprisingly, it has abjectly failed to. The John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer came crashing down on its day 3 and its box-office collection on day 3 has all but sealed its fate