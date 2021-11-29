Satyameva Jayate 2 box office collection day 4: John Abraham starrer witnesses a small spike on Sunday but not enough to save a sinking ship

If there was some over-optimistic folks still holding on to hope, then the complete lack of growth on day 3 and 4 put the writing flat on the wall for Satyameva Jayate 2 in no uncertain terms, making the slight Sunday spike all but inconsequential