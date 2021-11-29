Satyameva Jayate 2 simply had to register miraculous jumps over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which, not surprisingly, it has abjectly failed to on the day 2 (Friday) and day 3 (Saturday). Sight growth has come on day 3 (Sunday), but it's hardly enough after the John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar starrer came crashing down on its second day, Friday, 26th November, all but sealing its fate at the box office. And if there was some over-optimistic folks still holding on to hope, then the complete lack of growth on day 3 put the writing flat on the wall in no uncertain terms, making the slight Sunday spike all but inconsequential. Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 box office collection day 3: John Abraham starrer continues disastrous run; writing on the wall

Check out Satyameva Jayate 2's day-wise, box-office collection below:

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs. 3.60 crore nett

Day 2 (Friday): Rs. 2.10 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs. 2.20 crore nett

Day 2 (Sunday): Rs. 2.70 crore nett

Total (1st weekend): Rs. 10.60 crore nett

The box office opening collection of Satyameva Jayate 2 was so low that it left the entire trade shocked. The fact that the first Satyameva Jayate has collected a whopping 16 crore more three years ago, regardless if it had released on national holiday, since, it, too, faced a clash, shows how much below even the most moderate of trade and industry expectations the sequel has fallen. The and starrer, in which the former plays a triple role, was all but a non-starter in multiplexes, and despite mass pockets in B and C centres faring better, the footfalls (tickets sold) were hardly enough to make up for for the no-show at A-grade territories.

The Milap Zaveri directorial has been out-an-out rejected by even masala movie lovers and John Abraham fans, the terrible reviews no doubt playing their part, but not without justification as the word-of-mouth from whoever has seen it is also extremely negative.