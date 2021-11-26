The starrer Satyamev Jayate 2 released yesterday. John plays a triple role in the film which is directed by Milap Zaveri. It also features , Rajeev Pillai and in key roles. According to reports, the film has collected Rs. 3. 50 crore nett on day one. All eyes are now on today and Saturday and Sunday’s collections. It will determine whether the film has been accepted by the audiences or not. The film faces tough competition from the and Ayush Sharma starrer Antim. Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 leaked online on Tamilrockers and more sites; John Abraham's film becomes latest victim of piracy

Giving the film 2 stars, our reviewer wrote, "Some of the action scenes click and to Director Milap Zaveri's credit, he does manage to string in recently tumultuous incidents that shook the nation like doctors' strikes, several kids dying in a hospital due to food poisoning, followed by lack of oxygen cylinders in, flyovers collapsing, the patriotism of Muslims being questioned, or farmers' plights."

The team of Satyamev Jayate 2 were on recently to promote their film. While talking about the film host Kapil Sharma asked Milap whether John was already confirmed for the role in Satyamev Jayate 2. The director said that he wants him to star in each of his films.

"Sir, if it was up to me, I wish John to star in every film of mine. I frequently tell John that when he'll turn 90 even then he'll pick up something, destroy something, tear up something. But yes, looking at John I think, according to me John Abraham can do anything," he had said.

He went on to add, “John used to tell me 'Milap how can I tear up this tyre?' So, I said 'John, looking at you the tyre fears you! The tire would tear up by itself looking at your muscles! You can easily tear it up'."

