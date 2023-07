SatyaPrem Ki Katha released on June 29. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani managed to get positive reviews from all corners. From critics to audiences - everyone seems to have loved SatyaPrem Ki Katha. In fact, some have even called it Kartik Aaryan's career-best performance so far. Well, even at the box office, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is proving to be a winner. The film started off on a good note by making more than Rs 9 crore. Now, the second-day collections are out. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani gets emotional, reacts to all the love and positive reviews for her role

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Day 2 box office collection report

On day 2, SatyaPrem Ki Katha witnessed a marginal dip in numbers. It made approximately Rs 7 crore at the box office. The first-day collection of the film was around Rs 9.25 crore which takes the total two-day collection of the film to Rs 16.75 crore. The film released on Thursday given that it was a holiday on the occasion of Eid. While the numbers have witnessed a marginal dip on the second day, it is expected that SatyaPrem Ki Katha will generate massive numbers over the first weekend. The positive word of mouth has only helped the film to create more buzz among the audience and it is expected that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha will pass the first-weekend test with flying colours at the box office. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha Day 1 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer opens decent; may see increased footfalls on day 2, weekend

The working day [Fri] - immediately after the holiday [Thu] - impacted the earnings of #SatyaPremKiKatha on Day 2… Evening shows, however, saw good momentum at national chains… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr. Total: ₹ 16.25 cr. #India biz. The #KartikAaryan - #KiaraAdvani starrer -… pic.twitter.com/mqwPWEYG98 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2023

SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a love story with an unexpected twist which is helmed by Sameer Vidwans. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Shikha Talsania, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav and more. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Sidharth Malhotra cannot stop gushing over Kiara Advani's performance; says, 'Katha you have my heart'

Trending Now

Siddharth Malhotra's review of SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani's hubby Siddharth Malhotra too reviewed the film. He took to his Insta Stories and wrote, "A love story with a relevant social message, filled with great performances from the entire cast but Katha you have my Heart. @kiaraaliaadvani so happy that you chose to play this character. Such an impactful and nuanced performance. Kudos to you and the entire team @kartikaaryan @nadiadwalagrandson #SatyaPremKiKatha."