SatyaPrem Ki Katha released on June 29. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic drama managed to touch the right chords of the audiences' hearts. As the film made it to the theatres, positive reviews poured in from all corners. Not just the audience, but even the critics gave a thumbs up to SatyaPrem Ki Katha. All the positive word of mouth has only helped SatyaPrem Ki Katha to gain well at the box office. After witnessing a slight dip in numbers on Friday, the first Saturday turned out to be a good one for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office report day 2 is here

As per the reports, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has registered double-digit numbers on the first Saturday. The film reportedly made Rs 10.10 crore on the first Saturday. With this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 26.35 crore. On the first day, SatyaPrem Ki Katha made Rs 9.25 crore at the box office. The film released on a Thursday on the occasion of Eid. On the second day, the film saw a slip dip in numbers as it made Rs 7 crore at the box office. On the first Saturday, SatyaPrem Ki Katha got a significant jump in numbers.

It is safe to say that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film is looking to end the first weekend on a pretty good note. The positive reviews have helped the film to see a boost in numbers. And of course, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's pairing has once again proved to be a hit. Guess the stars have all the reasons to enjoy and celebrate this weekend.

#SatyaPremKiKatha hits double digits on Day 3… The weekend growth was on the cards and if it maintains the pace, a ₹ 40 cr [+/-] *extended* weekend cannot be ruled out… Thu 9.25 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 10.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.35 cr. #India biz.#SatyaPremKiKatha is expected to post… pic.twitter.com/LI1tp0zjWR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2023

SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been directed by Sameer Vidwans. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania and many others.