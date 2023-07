SatyaPrem Ki Katha is the latest Bollywood release. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans. There was tremendous buzz around the film as fans were excited to see Kartik and Kiara sharing the screen space again after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Well, fans weren't disappointed. SatyaPrem Ki Katha has only got good reviews from critics and audience. The direct effect of it can be seen on box office numbers. The first opening weekend of the film has come to an end and here's how much SatyaPrem Ki Katha has made so far. Read on. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer shows significant growth on first Saturday; eyes a terrific weekend

As per report in Sacnilk, SatyaPrem Ki Katha managed to mint approximately Rs 12 crore at the box office on the first Sunday. It witnessed a good jump as on the first Saturday, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer made approximately Rs 10.10 crore at the box office. The film released on Thursday and it made approximately Rs 9.25 crore. On the second day, i.e., first Friday, the box office collection of SatyaPrem Ki Katha was around Rs 7 crore. Now, the total collection of the film by the end of its first weekend stands close to Rs 39 crore. If the film manages to pass the Monday litmus test, we won't be surprised if SatyaPrem Ki Katha crosses Rs 50 crore mark smoothly. SatyaPrem Ki Katha has effortlessly registered itself in 'Hit films' category of Bollywood.

While the film is busy minting numbers at the box office, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan recently paid a surprise visit to fans in the theatre. They were overwhelmed with the standing ovation they received. There are a lot of pictures and videos of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani posing for selfies and interacting with fans. The stars shared the video on social media and expressed gratitude.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. It is said to be a progressive film that has a strong message to share packed in an envelope of romance and love.