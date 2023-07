SatyaPrem Ki Katha released on June 29. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani managed to win hearts and gather accolades from all corners. It received a good rating from critics as well. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer began on a good note as made approximately Rs 9.25 crore. After witnessing a slight drop on day 2, SatyaPrem Ki Katha picked up really well on the first weekend. Now, the reports for the day 4 collection of the film are out. On the first Monday, SatyaPrem Ki Katha saw a drop in numbers. Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan has delivered his career's best performance, feels director, calls him a 'delight'

SatyaPrem Ki Katha day 4 box office collection report

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, SatyaPrem Ki Katha made approximately Rs 4 crore on its first Monday. The film has seen a dip in numbers from what it collected over the first four days. On the first Sunday, SatyaPrem Ki Katha collected Rs 12.15 crore at the box office. By the end of the first weekend, the total collection of the film stood at Rs 38.5 crore. Adding to this is Rs 4 crore plus that the film collected on the first Monday. However, the day 4 collections are early estimates and actual numbers are yet to come in. But it can be seen that SatyaPrem Ki Katha is gradually inching toward the Rs 50 crore mark and within a few days, it would touch the big number. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani film clocks Shandaar Sunday; inches close to Rs 50 cr mark

Kartik Aaryan is happy with all the love that is pouring in for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, especially his character Sattu. On social media, he is replying to all those praising him and expressing gratitude for showering him with love. Kartik and Kiara also received a standing ovation as they visited a theatre to surprise the audience. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer shows significant growth on first Saturday; eyes a terrific weekend

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's video below:

This Standing Ovation isn’t just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result

Gratitude ?#SatyaPremKiKatha pic.twitter.com/JJ53zZDMEo — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) July 2, 2023

Definitely, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have managed to deliver one of the finest acts of the year 2023 in the form of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. BollywoodLife gave the film three and half stars. For more updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.