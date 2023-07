SatyaPrem Ki Katha is Bollywood's recent release. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has got everyone's attention. It has only received positive reviews from all corners. Even at the box office, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is doing well. The film managed to get a great opening weekend. On the first Monday, SatyaPrem Ki Katha saw a drop in box office numbers but with the first Tuesday numbers, it appears that the film has managed to remain stable at the box office. Also Read - Best of Satyaprem Ki Katha star Kartik Aaryan’s films ranked as per box office collections

SatyaPrem Ki Katha day 6 box office report

As per Sacnilk.com, SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani made Rs 4.2 crore at the box office on the first Tuesday. These are early estimates and the actual numbers are yet to come in. The film is inching close to the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office and it is expected that by today, it will hit the same. On the first Monday too, the film made Rs 4.2 crore at the box office. Kartik Aaryan shared the box office report and it stated that the total collection of the film stood at Rs 42.21 crore. Adding the first Tuesday collection, the film's total collection goes to around 46.4 crore. SatyaPrem Ki Katha enjoyed an extended weekend as the film made it to the theatres on Thursday on the occasion of Eid. The positive reviews and word of mouth have only helped the film to grow in terms of box office collections.

Talking about SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the film is progressive in nature and also holds a strong message. Netizens are in awe of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's acting chops. They are being loved as Sattu and Katha and infact many have termed SatyaPrem Ki Katha as one of the best films of 2023 so far. In fact, when the duo visited a theatre to meet the fans, they even received a standing ovation. SatyaPrem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania in pivotal roles. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have all the reasons to celebrate thanks to SatyaPrem Ki Katha.