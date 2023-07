Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are basking in all the praises that they received for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The film helmed by Sameer Vidwans has only met with accolades and appreciation from audiences and critics. The positive reviews for SatyaPrem Ki Katha have helped the film to gain at the box office. By the end of its seventh day, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has entered the Rs 50 crore club, as per reports. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 6: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer remains stable on first Tuesday; mints THIS much

SatyaPrem Ki Katha box office collection day 7 report is here

As per a report in IndiaToday.com, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha collected approximately Rs 3.85 crore at the box office and marked its official entry into Rs 50 crore club. Though it saw a little dip in the numbers on its seventh day, the stars have reasons to celebrate as Rs 50 crore mark is no joke given the box office game these days. On the sixth day, the film collected Rs 4.05 crore and took the total collection to Rs 46.76 crore. Adding the seventh-day collection, the film has gone past the Rs 50 crore mark.

The day 5 collection of SatyaPrem Ki Katha was Rs 4.21 crore. SatyaPrem Ki Katha had a good opening weekend as it collected Rs 38.5 crore by the end of four days. SatyaPrem Ki Katha enjoyed an extended weekend as the film was released on Thursday. Kartik and Kiara starrer released on the occasion of Eid. It remains to be seen how far SatyaPrem Ki Katha goes from here on in terms of box office collection.

Aaprt from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer also stars SatyaPrem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. It is for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that Kartik and Kiara's combination has worked so well. Their chemistry is something that fans adore a lot. Both the stars are currently at the peak of their careers and they are delivering back-to-back hits. Kartik and Kiara have proved themselves to be the most sought-after stars in town from the current lot of celebs. They now have many movies in kitty.