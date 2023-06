Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's film made it to the theatres yesterday. There was tremendous buzz around the film given that fans love Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's on-screen chemistry. The songs and the trailer helped to add to the buzz around SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The makers decided to release the film on a Thursday given that it was a holiday on the occasion of Eid instead of opting for the traditional Friday release. Did the trick work to generate a massive box office collection? Let's find out! Also Read - Satyaprem Ki Katha: Sidharth Malhotra cannot stop gushing over Kiara Advani's performance; says, 'Katha you have my heart'

Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office collection day 1

As per the early estimates, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's movie managed to get an average opening day business. As reported by Zoom Entertainment, the film made approximately Rs 9 to 10 crore at the box office on day one. The numbers are lesser than that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa minted approximately Rs 14.11 crore at the box office on its opening day. The numbers shared of SatyaPrem Ki Katha are early estimates and the actual figure is yet to come in. But it looks like Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's pairing has once again worked to bring in decent footfalls to the theatres. However, it must be noted that it was a holiday release and the real test remains to be today, i.e., Friday. Will SatyaPrem Ki Katha manage to get decent numbers today as well? Let's wait and watch.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are among the top two stars who have been enjoying great success at the box office. Even though Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada failed at the box office, his fans were desperately looking forward to SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is delivery back-to-back hits at the box office. Ever since Kabir Singh, the actress has not delivered a single flop. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shershaah, JuggJuggJeeyo managed to become good success stories. And now, it is SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Let's see if the film adds to her list or not.

BollywoodLife gave SatyaPrem Ki Katha three and half stars. It is not an usual love story and its surprise ending will leave you shaken. Read the full review here.