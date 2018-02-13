Secret Superstar China box office collection day 25: Aamir Khan's film rakes in Rs 719 crore

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar is continuing to achieve new milestones at the Chinese box office. In 25 days, the musical drama collected the staggering Rs 719 crore in China. Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the film to achieve the Rs 750 crore mark soon. With the help of these collections, Secret Superstar has become the third film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office after Baahubali 2 and Dangal. Also Read - Filmy Friday: After being the voice of Salman Khan, do you know why S.P. Balasubrahmanyam suddenly stopped singing for the superstar?

With the humongous success of Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan continues to rule over the Chinese box office like his previous films like Dangal and PK. In fact, Secret Superstar had crushed the lifetime business of PK in just three days in the China market. The story of Secret Superstar revolves around a girl from a Muslim conservative family named Insia Malik, who dreams to become a popular singer.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in key roles. Apart from enjoying a successful in the domestic market, Secret Superstar also won three Filmfare awards in the category of Best supporting actress (Meher Vij), Best actress critics (Zaira Wasim) and Best singer (Meghna Mishra). Salman Khan's 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also slated to release on March 2 in China as Little Lolita Monkey God Uncle. With 8000 screens, we hope the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer follows the success of Aamir Khan's films in this market. Coming back to Secret Superstar, do you think it will beat Dangal's lifetime collections at the Chinese box office? Share your thoughts in the comment section below...