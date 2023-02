Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is a family entertainer to have released in theatres today on February 24. Fans of both the stars had been excited to see them team up on the big screen for the first time. However, the advance booking for the film has been quite cold. As per reports, the low advance booking may be a result of the fact that the ticket booking were opened by the makers quite late. But that said, this will definitely impact the day 1 and opening weekend box office collection of Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta. Also Read - Selfiee Movie review: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer gets thumbs up from fans; call it a unique film after Covid

As per reports, Selfiee has not even sold tickets worth Rs 1 crore through advance booking for day 1 shows in India. As per report on Koimoi, this is lower than Akshay's earlier films like Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu, which are not amongst his biggest openers. Both the film had a tough competition at the box office, with Raksha Bandhan clashing with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Ram Setu clashing with Ajay Devgn's Thank God. But all is not lost; Selfiee has been getting good reviews. Emraan's performance, unique story and the fact that it's a family film, may hold it in good stead with a strong word of mouth. A lot depends on the footfalls in the late evening and weekend turnout. The film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is an official Hindi remake of Malayalam film, Driving Licence (2019). Also Read - Selfiee full HD movie leaked online: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi film available to watch and download free on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and more torrent sites

Selfiee full movie leaked online

Apart from disastrous day 1 numbers predicted at the box office, the makers have another challenge facing them right in the face. Selfiee is leaked online on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more and this will impact the box office collection in the coming days. Also Read - Selfiee starrer Akshay Kumar to renounce his Candian passport? Here’s what the actor has to say

Selfiee story

Selfiee tells the story of a Movie star (Akshay). He loses his license but the RTO officer (Emraan) who is supposed to help him, turns against him. Why and what happens next and how the two up one another forms the rest of the film.