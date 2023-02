Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee has been released a day ago and it has been getting good reviews from the audiences as well as critics. But the numbers that the film collected on the day one of its release are extremely shocking. The superstar’s film has managed to take only 1. 30 crores at the box office as it managed to even not beat Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada which earned around 2.92 cr. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and expressed shock over such low numbers at the box office of Akshay Kumar’s Selfie. Also Read - Selfiee Box Office: Kangana Ranaut claims Akshay Kumar's movie has made Rs 10 crore yet she sees no one 'mocking or bullying' him

Akshay Kumar's fans were going gaga over the unique script but the numbers that the film earned is highly disappointing and once again you can say the box office is indeed unpredictable. While talking about the low number Bollywood actress too expressed how despite Akshay Kumar's film earning low numbers at the box office she cannot see any mocking for the superstar but why she gets picked for her failures.

Meanwhile ki film ne 10 lakh bhi nahi kamaye, lekin media wale na uska naam use kar rahe hain na uske production ka naam, jiss film se mera koi lena dena nahi uska flop hone ka reason bhi mujhe bataya ja raha hai

Wah bhai Karan Johar wah !! ? https://t.co/e4wcBaydBC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 24, 2023

Selfiee is already declared a failure at the box office and this is Akshay Kumar's sixth film in a row that has failed to leave a mark. Akshay Kumar was also called the male version of Kangana Ranaut and that is why the Dhaakad actress expressed her anger over the same being targeted despite Selfiee being the actor's failure.