Akshay Kumar has been among the busiest stars of Bollywood. Unlike the other top stars, he churns out more than one film a year. Before the pandemic, he had been on a career high. His films did fabulously well at the box office. In fact, even Sooryavanshi that released post pandemic managed to be a box office success. However, the year 2022 had been a tough one for Akshay Kumar. Many of his films tanked at the box office. But that was the phase when Bollywood overall was suffering. Many top Bollywood movies including Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan failed to mint money. But 2023 started with a bang as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan set ball rolling for all. So will Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee will also be a hit? Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji and more: Top Bollywood actresses who REJECTED roles in Akshay Kumar films

Will Selfiee will be a hit?

In a detailed report in IndianExpress.com, trade experts have weighed in over 's career graph that has seen ups and downs over the two years. Trade expert Girish Johar predicts an opening day of not more than Rs 4 to 5 crore for Selfiee that also stars . The numbers are not impressive given that the film has a star power of two. Talking about Akshay Kumar's series of flops, the trade analyst said that the actor's choices of films post pandemic have not gown down well with the masses. The audience's taste has evolve and Akshay Kumar now needs some better planning in order to revive himself at the box office. However, the expert also mentioned that a few flops does not bring out about the change in the stardom. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt fumes at media outlet for invasion of privacy, Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors and more

Selfiee will release on February 24, 2023. All the eyes will be on the box office numbers. While 's Pathaan did fabulously well, 's recent release Shehzada did not manage to make a mark. Also Read - Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors: OG trio Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty reunite for the iconic comedy flick