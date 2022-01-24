Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, dropped its trailer on Thursday, 20th January, and it looks like a matured, layered, complex love story, revolving around infidelity and adult relationships, diving into the depths of convoluted modern ties, letting go and taking control of one's own path. Speaking of complex love stories, Gehraiyaan got us thinking about other similar Bollywood movies involving love triangles, revolving around infidelity or not, matured or light-hearted, and which among them struck gold at the box office. Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Indian, Pukar, Roja, Krantiveer and more forgotten Bollywood patriotic gems you can watch on ZEE5, Netflix, Voot and more
So, without further ado, here are the 30 biggest hit Bollywood love triangles at the box office...
Gumrah (1963): ₹1.25 crore nett - Hit
Sangam (1964): ₹4 crore nett - Blockbuster
Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964): ₹2.25 crore nett - Superhit
Hamraaz (1967): ₹2.25 crore nett - Superhit
Daag (1974): ₹3.25 crore nett - Superhit
Kabhi Kabhie (1976): ₹2 crore nett - Hit
Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978): ₹8.50 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster
Qurbani (1980): ₹6 crore nett - Superhit
Dostana (1980): ₹4.50 crore nett - Superhit
Tohfa (1984): ₹4.50 crore nett - Superhit
Chandni (1989): ₹8 crore nett - Superhit
Saajan (1991): ₹10 crore nett - Superhit
Deewana (1992): ₹7.75 crore nett - Superhit
Laadla (1994): ₹7.50 crore nett - Hit
Yeh Dillagi (1994): ₹5.72 crore nett - Hit
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994): ₹3.88 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Rangeela (1995): ₹20.22 crore nett - Blockbuster
Saajan Chale Sasural (1996): ₹13.82 crore nett - Hit
Dil To Pagal Hai (1997): ₹34.97 crore nett - Superhit
Pardes (1997): ₹22.83 crore nett - Hit
Judai (1997): ₹14.10 crore nett - Superhit
Deewana Mastana (1997): ₹13.59 crore nett - Hit
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): ₹46.87 crore nett - Blockbuster
Biwi No. 1 (1999): ₹25.58 crore nett - Hit
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999): ₹24.76 crore nett - Hit
Taal (1999): ₹21.50 crore nett - Hit
Dhadkan (2000): ₹14.02 crore nett - Hit
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2000): ₹38.55 crore nett - Superhit
Andaaz (2003): ₹15.94 crore nett - Hit
Murder (2004): ₹15.01 crore nett - Superhit
Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya (2005): ₹25.69 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006): ₹44.41 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Dostana (2008): ₹44.38 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011): ₹57.41 crore nett - Hit
Cocktail (2012): ₹71 crore nett - Superhit
Raanjhanaa (2013): ₹60.35 crore nett - Hit
Shuddh Desi Romance (2013): ₹46.60 crore nett - Hit
Main Tera Hero (2014): ₹50.60 crore nett - Hit
Bajirao Mastani (2015): ₹184.20 crore nett - Hit
(Note: Only those movies with love triangles as the central theme have been considered, which is why films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Kya Kehna haven't been considered. Also, movies where the third party is an obsessive lover, such as in Darr and Agni Sakshi, have been left out.) Also Read - Gehraiyaan promotions: Deepika Padukone stuns in a cutout dress; Ananya Panday sizzles in a barely there blouse – view pics
It's evident from above that Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed King of love triangles with as many as seven successful entries on the list, after leaving out the likes of Darr and Anjaam. Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan together come in at a distant second with three such commercially successful films each. Also Read - Before Naagin 6, check out Sridevi, Mallika Sherawat and more Bollywood shape-shifting serpents from the big screen – view pics
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.