Gehraiyaan, starring , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur, directed by and produced by , dropped its trailer on Thursday, 20th January, and it looks like a matured, layered, complex love story, revolving around infidelity and adult relationships, diving into the depths of convoluted modern ties, letting go and taking control of one's own path. Speaking of complex love stories, Gehraiyaan got us thinking about other similar Bollywood movies involving love triangles, revolving around infidelity or not, matured or light-hearted, and which among them struck gold at the box office.

So, without further ado, here are the 30 biggest hit Bollywood love triangles at the box office...

Gumrah (1963): ₹1.25 crore nett - Hit

Sangam (1964): ₹4 crore nett - Blockbuster

Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964): ₹2.25 crore nett - Superhit

Hamraaz (1967): ₹2.25 crore nett - Superhit

Daag (1974): ₹3.25 crore nett - Superhit

Kabhi Kabhie (1976): ₹2 crore nett - Hit

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978): ₹8.50 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster

Qurbani (1980): ₹6 crore nett - Superhit

Dostana (1980): ₹4.50 crore nett - Superhit

Tohfa (1984): ₹4.50 crore nett - Superhit

(1989): ₹8 crore nett - Superhit

(1991): ₹10 crore nett - Superhit

Deewana (1992): ₹7.75 crore nett - Superhit

Laadla (1994): ₹7.50 crore nett - Hit

Yeh Dillagi (1994): ₹5.72 crore nett - Hit

(1994): ₹3.88 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Rangeela (1995): ₹20.22 crore nett - Blockbuster

Saajan Chale Sasural (1996): ₹13.82 crore nett - Hit

(1997): ₹34.97 crore nett - Superhit

Pardes (1997): ₹22.83 crore nett - Hit

Judai (1997): ₹14.10 crore nett - Superhit

Deewana Mastana (1997): ₹13.59 crore nett - Hit

(1998): ₹46.87 crore nett - Blockbuster

Biwi No. 1 (1999): ₹25.58 crore nett - Hit

(1999): ₹24.76 crore nett - Hit

Taal (1999): ₹21.50 crore nett - Hit

(2000): ₹14.02 crore nett - Hit

(2000): ₹38.55 crore nett - Superhit

Andaaz (2003): ₹15.94 crore nett - Hit

Murder (2004): ₹15.01 crore nett - Superhit

Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya (2005): ₹25.69 crore nett - Semi-Hit

(2006): ₹44.41 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Dostana (2008): ₹44.38 crore nett - Semi-Hit

(2011): ₹57.41 crore nett - Hit

Cocktail (2012): ₹71 crore nett - Superhit

(2013): ₹60.35 crore nett - Hit

(2013): ₹46.60 crore nett - Hit

(2014): ₹50.60 crore nett - Hit

(2015): ₹184.20 crore nett - Hit

(Note: Only those movies with love triangles as the central theme have been considered, which is why films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Kya Kehna haven't been considered. Also, movies where the third party is an obsessive lover, such as in and Agni Sakshi, have been left out.)

It's evident from above that is the undisputed King of love triangles with as many as seven successful entries on the list, after leaving out the likes of Darr and . , and together come in at a distant second with three such commercially successful films each.