Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood stars that set the box office on FIRE with these 30 superhit love triangles

From Kuch Kuch Hota hai and Bajirao Mastani to Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Saajan; here are Bollywood's biggest hit love triangles, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixiti, Salman Khan and more big stars...