Recently, Akshay Kumar delivered his first highest grosser of the year with Director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which got us thinking about who are the Bollywood actors with the maximum highest grossers per year. So, we buckled down and dug into the archives to come up with a comprehensive list from 1950 to 2021. Salman Khan absolutely dominates the list with nine year-end top spots, followed by Dilip Kumar and Aamir Khan with six each, while Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan round up the top six with five movies each. So, who else makes the list and how many yesteryear and new-age actors are there in it? Check out all the box office data below (only thos ehaving three or more top grossers have been considered):
Salman Khan
Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) - ₹14 crore nett
Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) - ₹72.47 crore nett
Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) - ₹39.18 crore nett
No Entry (2005) - ₹44.72 crore nett
Dabangg (2010) - ₹141.25 crore nett
Bodyguard (2011) - ₹144.78 crore nett
Ek Tha Tiger (2012) - ₹198.78 crore nett
Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) - ₹320.34 crore nett
Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) - ₹339.16 crore nett
Dilip Kumar
Aan (1952) - ₹1.50 crore nett
Madhumati (1958) - ₹2 crore nett
Mughal-E-Azam (1960) - ₹5.50 crore nett
Gunga Jumna (1961) - ₹3.50 crore nett
Kranti (1981) - ₹10 crore nett
Vidhaata (1982) - ₹8 crore nett
Aamir Khan
Raja Hindustani (1996) - ₹43.14 crore nett
Ghajini (2008) - ₹114.10 crore nett
3 Idiots (2009) - ₹201.37 crore nett
Dhoom 3 (2013) - ₹284.27 crore nett
PK (2014) - ₹340.80 crore nett
Dangal (2016) - ₹387.38 crore nett
Shah Rukh Khan
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) - ₹63.31 crore nett
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) - ₹46.87 crore nett
Devdas (2002) - ₹41.67 crore nett
Veer-Zaara (2004) - ₹41.86 crore nett
Om Shanti Om (2004) - ₹79.42 crore nett
Dharmendra
Phool Aur Patthar (1966) - ₹2.75 crore nett
Ankhen (1968) - ₹3.25 crore nett
Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) - ₹3.25 crore nett
Sholay (1975) - ₹15 crore nett
Hukumat (1987) - ₹5.50 crore nett
Amitabh Bachchan
Sholay (1976) - ₹15 crore nett
Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) - ₹7.25 crore nett
Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) - ₹8.50 crore nett
Suhaag (1979) - ₹5 crore nett
Coolie (1983) - ₹9 crore nett
Raj Kapoor
Awara (1951) - ₹1.25 crore nett
Shree 420 (1955) - ₹2 crore nett
Anari (1959) - ₹1.50 crore nett
Sangam (1964) - ₹4 crore nett
Manoj Kumar
Upkar (1967) - ₹3.50 crore nett
Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974) - ₹5.25 crore nett
Dus Numbri (1976) - ₹4.50 crore nett
Kranti (1981) - ₹10 crore nett
Anil Kapoor
Karma (1986) - ₹7 crore nett
Tezaab (1988) - ₹8 crore nett
Beta (1992) - ₹13 crore nett
Sunny Deol
Ghayal (1990) - ₹10.50 crore nett
Border (1997) - ₹39.46 crore nett
Gadar (2001) - ₹76.88 crore nett
Hrithik Roshan
Kaho Naa Pyyaar Hai (2000) - ₹44.28 crore nett
Dhoom 2 (2006) - ₹81.01 crore nett
War (2019) - ₹303.10 crore nett
Surprisingly, superstars like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar only have one highest grosser of the year each with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Sooryavanshi while other superstars like Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna narrowly miss out with two each. Tiger Shroff and Ranbir Kapoor are the only modern-day actors with a highest grosser each to their name by way of War and Sanju. Will there be able to add their names to the list with more such movies and which of their contemporaries might join them down the road?
