Love triangles and Bollywood have been going hand-in-hand ever since the inception of the Hindi film industry and they'll continue to do se till the time cinema exists. And while we've seen tons of Bollywood movies that've been love triangles, some have really stood out down the years, especially the way they won the audience's hearts and set the box office on fire. Today, we've dug out the ones starring that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi and others that well and truly rocked the box office.

So, without further ado, here are the thirty biggest hit Bollywood love triangles at the box office featuring big stars like , , , and more, along with their collections and box-office verdicts. (Note: Only those movies with love triangles as the central theme have been considered, which is why films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Kya Kehna haven't been considered. Also, movies where the third party is an obsessive lover, such as in and Agni Sakshi, have been left out.)

Gumrah (1963): ₹1.25 crore nett - Hit

Sangam (1964): ₹4 crore nett - Blockbuster

Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964): ₹2.25 crore nett - Superhit

Hamraaz (1967): ₹2.25 crore nett - Superhit

Daag (1974): ₹3.25 crore nett - Superhit

Kabhi Kabhie (1976): ₹2 crore nett - Hit

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978): ₹8.50 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster

Qurbani (1980): ₹6 crore nett - Superhit

Dostana (1980): ₹4.50 crore nett - Superhit

Tohfa (1984): ₹4.50 crore nett - Superhit

(1989): ₹8 crore nett - Superhit

(1991): ₹10 crore nett - Superhit

Deewana (1992): ₹7.75 crore nett - Superhit

Laadla (1994): ₹7.50 crore nett - Hit

Yeh Dillagi (1994): ₹5.72 crore nett - Hit

(1994): ₹3.88 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Rangeela (1995): ₹20.22 crore nett - Blockbuster

Saajan Chale Sasural (1996): ₹13.82 crore nett - Hit

(1997): ₹34.97 crore nett - Superhit

Pardes (1997): ₹22.83 crore nett - Hit

Judai (1997): ₹14.10 crore nett - Superhit

Deewana Mastana (1997): ₹13.59 crore nett - Hit

(1998): ₹46.87 crore nett - Blockbuster

Biwi No. 1 (1999): ₹25.58 crore nett - Hit

(1999): ₹24.76 crore nett - Hit

Taal (1999): ₹21.50 crore nett - Hit

(2000): ₹14.02 crore nett - Hit

(2000): ₹38.55 crore nett - Superhit

Andaaz (2003): ₹15.94 crore nett - Hit

Murder (2004): ₹15.01 crore nett - Superhit

Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya (2005): ₹25.69 crore nett - Semi-Hit

(2006): ₹44.41 crore nett - Semi-Hit

Dostana (2008): ₹44.38 crore nett - Semi-Hit

(2011): ₹57.41 crore nett - Hit

Cocktail (2012): ₹71 crore nett - Superhit

(2013): ₹60.35 crore nett - Hit

(2013): ₹46.60 crore nett - Hit

(2014): ₹50.60 crore nett - Hit

(2015): ₹184.20 crore nett - Hit