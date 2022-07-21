Love triangles and Bollywood have been going hand-in-hand ever since the inception of the Hindi film industry and they'll continue to do se till the time cinema exists. And while we've seen tons of Bollywood movies that've been love triangles, some have really stood out down the years, especially the way they won the audience's hearts and set the box office on fire. Today, we've dug out the ones starring that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi and others that well and truly rocked the box office. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's dreamy pre-wedding pictures boast of simplicity; OTT giant shares official announcement on documentary
So, without further ado, here are the thirty biggest hit Bollywood love triangles at the box office featuring big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi and more, along with their collections and box-office verdicts. (Note: Only those movies with love triangles as the central theme have been considered, which is why films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Kya Kehna haven't been considered. Also, movies where the third party is an obsessive lover, such as in Darr and Agni Sakshi, have been left out.)
Gumrah (1963): ₹1.25 crore nett - Hit
Sangam (1964): ₹4 crore nett - Blockbuster
Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964): ₹2.25 crore nett - Superhit
Hamraaz (1967): ₹2.25 crore nett - Superhit
Daag (1974): ₹3.25 crore nett - Superhit
Kabhi Kabhie (1976): ₹2 crore nett - Hit
Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978): ₹8.50 crore nett - All-Time Blockbuster
Qurbani (1980): ₹6 crore nett - Superhit
Dostana (1980): ₹4.50 crore nett - Superhit
Tohfa (1984): ₹4.50 crore nett - Superhit
Chandni (1989): ₹8 crore nett - Superhit
Saajan (1991): ₹10 crore nett - Superhit
Deewana (1992): ₹7.75 crore nett - Superhit
Laadla (1994): ₹7.50 crore nett - Hit
Yeh Dillagi (1994): ₹5.72 crore nett - Hit
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994): ₹3.88 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Rangeela (1995): ₹20.22 crore nett - Blockbuster
Saajan Chale Sasural (1996): ₹13.82 crore nett - Hit
Dil To Pagal Hai (1997): ₹34.97 crore nett - Superhit
Pardes (1997): ₹22.83 crore nett - Hit
Judai (1997): ₹14.10 crore nett - Superhit
Deewana Mastana (1997): ₹13.59 crore nett - Hit
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): ₹46.87 crore nett - Blockbuster
Biwi No. 1 (1999): ₹25.58 crore nett - Hit
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999): ₹24.76 crore nett - Hit
Taal (1999): ₹21.50 crore nett - Hit
Dhadkan (2000): ₹14.02 crore nett - Hit
Kal Ho Naa Ho (2000): ₹38.55 crore nett - Superhit
Andaaz (2003): ₹15.94 crore nett - Hit
Murder (2004): ₹15.01 crore nett - Superhit
Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya (2005): ₹25.69 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006): ₹44.41 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Dostana (2008): ₹44.38 crore nett - Semi-Hit
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011): ₹57.41 crore nett - Hit
Cocktail (2012): ₹71 crore nett - Superhit
Raanjhanaa (2013): ₹60.35 crore nett - Hit
Shuddh Desi Romance (2013): ₹46.60 crore nett - Hit
Main Tera Hero (2014): ₹50.60 crore nett - Hit
Bajirao Mastani (2015): ₹184.20 crore nett - Hit