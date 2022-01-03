Recently, Akshay Kumar delivered his first highest grosser of the year with Director 's Sooryavanshi, which got us thinking about who are the Bollywood actors with the maximum highest grossers per year. So, we buckled down and dug into the archives to come up with a comprehensive list from 1950 to 2021. absolutely dominates the list with nine year-end top spots, followed by and with six each, while , and round up the top six with five movies each. So, who else makes the list and how many yesteryear and new-age actors are there in it? Check out all the box office data below (only thos ehaving three or more top grossers have been considered): Also Read - Not Arslan Goni but Hrithik Roshan joins Sussanne Khan to celebrate Sanjay Khan’s birthday – View Pics

Salman Khan

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) - ₹14 crore nett

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) - ₹72.47 crore nett

Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) - ₹39.18 crore nett

No Entry (2005) - ₹44.72 crore nett

Dabangg (2010) - ₹141.25 crore nett

Bodyguard (2011) - ₹144.78 crore nett

Ek Tha Tiger (2012) - ₹198.78 crore nett

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) - ₹320.34 crore nett

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) - ₹339.16 crore nett

Dilip Kumar

Aan (1952) - ₹1.50 crore nett

Madhumati (1958) - ₹2 crore nett

Mughal-E-Azam (1960) - ₹5.50 crore nett

Gunga Jumna (1961) - ₹3.50 crore nett

Kranti (1981) - ₹10 crore nett

Vidhaata (1982) - ₹8 crore nett

Aamir Khan

Raja Hindustani (1996) - ₹43.14 crore nett

Ghajini (2008) - ₹114.10 crore nett

3 Idiots (2009) - ₹201.37 crore nett

Dhoom 3 (2013) - ₹284.27 crore nett

PK (2014) - ₹340.80 crore nett

Dangal (2016) - ₹387.38 crore nett

Shah Rukh Khan

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) - ₹63.31 crore nett

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) - ₹46.87 crore nett

Devdas (2002) - ₹41.67 crore nett

Veer-Zaara (2004) - ₹41.86 crore nett

Om Shanti Om (2004) - ₹79.42 crore nett

Dharmendra

Phool Aur Patthar (1966) - ₹2.75 crore nett

Ankhen (1968) - ₹3.25 crore nett

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) - ₹3.25 crore nett

Sholay (1975) - ₹15 crore nett

Hukumat (1987) - ₹5.50 crore nett

Amitabh Bachchan

Sholay (1976) - ₹15 crore nett

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) - ₹7.25 crore nett

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) - ₹8.50 crore nett

Suhaag (1979) - ₹5 crore nett

Coolie (1983) - ₹9 crore nett

Raj Kapoor

Awara (1951) - ₹1.25 crore nett

Shree 420 (1955) - ₹2 crore nett

Anari (1959) - ₹1.50 crore nett

Sangam (1964) - ₹4 crore nett

Manoj Kumar

Upkar (1967) - ₹3.50 crore nett

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974) - ₹5.25 crore nett

Dus Numbri (1976) - ₹4.50 crore nett

Kranti (1981) - ₹10 crore nett

Anil Kapoor

Karma (1986) - ₹7 crore nett

Tezaab (1988) - ₹8 crore nett

Beta (1992) - ₹13 crore nett

Sunny Deol

Ghayal (1990) - ₹10.50 crore nett

Border (1997) - ₹39.46 crore nett

Gadar (2001) - ₹76.88 crore nett

Hrithik Roshan

Kaho Naa Pyyaar Hai (2000) - ₹44.28 crore nett

Dhoom 2 (2006) - ₹81.01 crore nett

War (2019) - ₹303.10 crore nett

Surprisingly, superstars like and only have one highest grosser of the year each with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and while other superstars like Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna narrowly miss out with two each. Tiger Shroff and are the only modern-day actors with a highest grosser each to their name by way of and Sanju. Will there be able to add their names to the list with more such movies and which of their contemporaries might join them down the road?