Shah Rukh Khan has dethroned Prabhas from the highest-grossing actor's title. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has taken the spot of being the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time from Prabhas starrer movie Baahubali 2. It was just a couple of days ago that Pathaan crossed the mark of Baahubali 2 Hindi dubbed version's earnings. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been heaping praises and showering love on the actor who made his comeback, in a way after four years. Shah Rukh Khan's fans and family members have been celebrating the same. Even Baahubali 2 producer has reacted to Pathaan breaking the record of the SS Rajamouli movie.

Baahubali 2 producer REACTS to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan beating the movie at the Box Office

Entertainment News has been full of updates on the box office collection of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan. And now that the movie has crossed Baahubali 2's nett collections of the Hindi version, it has yet again grabbed headlines. Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 Hindi did a business of Rs 510.99 crores. On the other hand, Pathaan has now done a business of Rs 528.89 crores. Fans are rejoicing the same and even Gauri Khan tweeted about it.

On the other hand, the producer of SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali 2, Shobhu Yarlagadda has reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's movie Pathaan beating the record. He congratulated SRK, Siddharth Anand and the team of Pathaan on the same. Shobhu also added that he is glad that it was SRK who broke the record. Check out the tweets here:

Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, #SiddharthAnand @yrf and the entire team of #Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it! ? https://t.co/cUighGJmhu — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy working on his next two projects which are Dunki and Jawan. While Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Jawan is being helmed by Atlee. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu in it. Jawan stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Bigg Boss 16 fame MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary grabbed headlines for allegedly being approached for Jawan and Dunki.