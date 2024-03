Shaitaan has come out today in theatres. The trailer of the movie got an outstanding response on social media. Audiences who went for the first day first show of Shaitaan have also praised the film. Trade experts had predicted that Shaitaan would make above Rs 10 crores at the box office. In fact, many said that the first day worldwide collections would be around Rs 15 crores plus. Shaitaan needs to make around Rs 50 crores over the weekend for it to register a decent first weekend at the box office. Now, some early estimates have come, and it looks like Shaitaan has made it to the Rs 10 crores plus category. Also Read - Shaitaan Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's film picks up momentum; to open better than Bholaa and Fukrey 3?

Shaitaan day one box office collection

Shaitaan day one box office collection was predicted to be in the range of Rs 10 to 15 crores. Now, Ormax has put up a forecast that the first day will be around Rs 10.8 crores. It is a bit lower than estimated. Take a look here... Also Read - Shaitaan Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's movie to open in double digits? Brisk advance sales leave fans excited

However, the buzz on ground for Shaitaan seems to be a lot better. It seems they are predicting that it will take an opening in excess of Rs 14 crores (nett). It is a remake of the Gujarati movie Vash. The budget is higher for the Hindi version and fans are loving the eerie atmospherics of the same.

Fans are loving the terrific performance of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in the film. Even Jyothika who makes a comeback in Hindi films after years is in superlative form. Janki Bodiwala who was in the original film reprises her role and fans are gaga with her work. Bollywood has not seen a good horror film for a long time. We hope that Shaitaan breaks that jinx.