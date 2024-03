Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan has been released and the fans are raving about the supernatural film. The film features Jyothika and Madhavan in the significant roles. As the film released on Friday, the feet day collection is out as per Sacnilk, Shaitaan has earned 14.20 crore on day one in all languages. Shaitaan had 52.13 percent occupancy in India overall and hence the earnings are quite impressive. Ajay Devgn's film is honed by Vikas Bhal and this supernatural genre has come after a long time hence there is good scope to have higher numbers on day 2. Also Read - Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's film to just enter the double digit club? Check forecast

Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan will see a good jump on Day 2

As per Sacnilk, Shaitaan has by far earned Rs 1.44 crore on day 2 and the afternoon and evening shows have 60 percent occupancy with this it is predicted that the film may collect around 20 crore aiming its weekend. Also Read - Shaitaan movie review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan starrer builds to a crescendo and dwindles

R Madhavan and Jyothika impresses with their performances

R Madhavan steals the show with his stellar performance as Shaitaan, while Jyothika manages to shine despite all the limelight on R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn too has done a decent job and proved he is the king of versatility. After Drishyam he donned a simple family man's character and aced it every bit. Also Read - Shaitaan Screening: Gauahar Khan loses her cool at paps; netizens tell her to take a cue from Rihanna [Watch Video]