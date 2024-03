Shaitaan has won over the box office. The movie got an opening of Rs 14.21 crores at the ticket windows. This is only in India, and fans of Ajay Devgn could not be happier. As per the current trends, it should make close to Rs 22 crores nett in India. Shaitaan has got a great response in Delhi, Mumbai-Maharashtra, Central India and other places. The theme of Indian black magic is something that resonates with the whole of the nation. As per experts if the movie picks up in West Bengal and the East, then it could be a bumper weekend.

Shaitaan headed towards the Rs 100-crore mark

It seems Shaitaan will pick pace over the weekend. Fans feel it underperformed as it was released on Maha Shivratri, which is a big religious occasion all over India. Shaitaan is predicted to make Rs 20 crores today at the box office. It seems there is a jump of 19 per cent, which is very good. It has taken a better opening than Drishyam 2 at the box office. Ajay Devgn's last endeavour at the box office Bholaa did not do well. The success of Shaitaan will also mark a good comeback for Jyothika.

Shaitaan: R Madhavan wows fans as the sinister Tantrik

Shaitaan has R Madhavan in the role of the sorcerer. Everyone who has watched the film are gaga over his performance. They feel R Madhavan is a revelation as a baddie. While Ajay Devgn is solid, Gujarati actress Janaki Bodiwala proves she is a powerhouse of talent. Shaitaan is ahead of Fighter in areas like Rajasthan, Cooch Behar and West Bengal. It is doing well in Odisha too. R Madhavan has delivered another knock-out performance in his career.