Shaitaan is wowing audiences all over India. With a central theme of black magic, the movie has found resonance with the desi audience. As we know, desis do believe in mysticism and the concept of nazar/black magic so the film has found its takers. The collections on Sunday are also terrific. It is running to full houses in many circuits like Central India, North India and even states like West Bengal and Odisha. The film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark as it makes above Rs 17 crores nett in India on Sunday. While the horror element of Shaitaan is not much, the story is very gripping.

Shaitaan aiming to be a blockbuster

Shaitaan is doing way better than Fighter at the Indian box office. It needs to make Rs 165 to 175 at the box office to be declared a hit. Shaitaan has the advantage of a clean run till Yodha comes at the theatres. Many feel it will have a Rs 55 crores weekend at the box office.

Shaitaan: R Madhavan's performance wins over fans

The film has crossed the one million mark on the Book My Show app. Everyone is gaga about the performance of R Madhavan who plays the evil Tantrik/sorcerer. He has captured the imagination of everyone who is watching the movie. Jyothika who makes a return to Hindi movies with Shaitaan is also good. People are praising Janki Bodiwala who played Arya in the original Gujarati film, Vash.