Shaitaan is coming in theatres on March 8, 2024. The movie's trailer has got a superb response from everyone. The film is a remake of the Gujarati film, Vash. The advance bookings for Shaitaan are quite good. It seems it has already made Rs 1.6 crores plus in the advance bookings. The response for Shaitaan in the non-national chains is very good. With two more days left, the film should take a decent opening at the box office. The big attraction is R Madhavan as the sinister Tantrik. He has floored everyone in the trailer.

Shaitaan to take a better start than Bholaa and Fukrey 3

It seems the film will open better than Bholaa. The action film, which was a remake of Kaithi made Rs 11.20 crores on day one. On the other hand, Fukrey 3 made Rs 8.82 crores. Many trade experts are predicting that Shaitaan will take an opening in the double digits. The estimated sum worldwide is around Rs 18 crores plus on day one. The movie has to make around Rs 50 crores over the weekend to gain substantial grounds.

Watch the video trailer of Shaitaan here



Shaitaan having good buzz in single screens

The movie has good buzz in non-national chains too. Some are predicting that it will make Rs 13 crores on day one in India. The word-of-mouth also matters a lot. The film should make Rs three crores in the advance bookings. Actress Jyothika is back in Bollywood after many years with Shaitaan. The movie is produced by Panorama Studios and Jio Studios.