Shaitaan might just one of the big surprises of 2024 at the box office. Bollywood has not come out with a good horror film in ages now. The last memorable one was 1920. But it looks like Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan will change the situation. The movie's trailer has got a fabulous response from audience on and off social media. Everyone is gaga about the performance of R Madhavan as the sorcerer/tantrik. Tamil actress Jyothika is back on screen after a long time. Janki Bodiwala from the original Gujarati movie is reprising her role in the Hindi version as well.

Shaitaan gets a good response in advance bookings

The advance bookings for Shaitaan are very encouraging, as per trade. It is doing good in the multiplex chains as well as in single screens. Ajay Devgn has been one of the more successful actors after pandemic. As per Box Office Worldwide, the first day collections worldwide might be around Rs 17 to 18 crores, which is quite good. The sales are steady all over the country. The advances for Shaitaan opened yesterday. It has sold around 4250 tickets in PvR and Inox And 1470 tickets in Cinepolis as per Box Office Worldwide. While it looks certain to cross the double-digit mark, it needs an opening weekend of Rs 50 crores to be a success.

The film has the same premise as the former. We see that Ajay Devgn and Jyothika are a couple who come to a villa to enjoy a weekend with their child. R Madhavan enters their home on some pretext. He possesses their daughter and Ajay Devgn's character has to save his family. The film deals with Indian black magic. The trailer got an extraordinary response on social media.