Shaitaan has emerged as one of the surprises of 2024 so far. Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika's film has made Rs 117.47 crores worldwide. A horror film with the premise of Indian black magic, it has made Rs 81.60 crores (Nett) in India. Shaitaan is being loved for the stellar performances of the cast, especially R Madhavan who has left audiences shook in his avatar as a baddie. Shaitaan should cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India over the second weekend. This is despite competition from movies like Yodha and Bastar. There are a number of factors that work in favour of Shaitaan.

Shaitaan headed towards being a box office hit

Shaitaan is the remake of a Gujarati film of the same name. Janki Bodiwala who was in the original film is a part of this as well. Shaitaan will face competition at the box office from Yodha and Bastar this week. While Yodha is a commercial movie with kickass action sequences, Bastar is about the Naxal uprising in the heartland of India.

Shaitaan is doing good business in all areas of India, especially in the mass belt. It is also performing well in the Eastern markets of West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. The film is drawing a lot of families to the theatres. The theme has resonance with the greater part of the nation.