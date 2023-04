Shaakuntalam is one of the most anticipated films starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Gunasekhar directorial is a re-telling of an epic love story of Shakuntala and Prince Dushyant. Shaakuntalam is one of the most ambitious films which is made on a high budget given the VFX of the film. And now, the first-day collections of Shaakuntalam are out. They don't look good though. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan starrer love story Shaakuntalam has taken a very slow start on day 1. Yes, you read that right. Check out the Shaakuntalam box office collection below. Also Read - Shaakuntalam Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Dev Mohan starrer despite its highs and lows is a beautiful watch

Shaakuntalam Day 1 box office collection

All eyes have been on Shaakuntalam and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the most ambitious film hit the silver screens yesterday. It has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News almost every day for the last couple of months. And now, Shaakuntalam has made news for the low start at the box office. As per a report in Sacnilk, Shaakuntalam has earned around Rs 3 crores nett at the domestic level including all the languages.

Shaakuntalam is a Telugu language film and it minted Rs 2.43 crores in the OG language. In the Hindi language, Shaakuntalam earned Rs 0.4 crores. The Samantha and Dev Mohan starrer film has earned Rs 0.15 crore and Rs 0.02 crore in the Malayalam language. The worldwide box office collections of Shaakuntalam seem to have taken a good start. It has minted $175k+ gross.

Shaakuntalam: Samantha falls ill

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fell ill right before the release of the movie. For a long time now, Samantha has been battling the auto-immune disease, myositis. The actress has been slowly recovering and getting better. But the journey seems still a long way. The actress was down with a fever and had also lost her voice. Samantha was supposed to attend the annual event of Shaakuntalam in Delhi but the actress couldn't attend it as she fell ill. The director Gunasekhar revealed the same to an Entertainment News portal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu herself took to her social media handle and revealed the same. She also expressed her grief in the tweet over not being able to attend the premiere. Talking about Shaakuntalam, the movie also stars , , and . Let's see, Shaakuntalam might pick up over the weekend.