Shamshera has finally been released on the big screen, gunning to be the next big-screen masala entertainer. Directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame, Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. It revolves around Shamshera/Balli, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor in his first double role as father and son, the messiah of his tribe, which is shunned by high-caste stooges of the British for belonging to the lower caste. The legacy and shame of the father cannot be shaken by the son as he rises once again for his people both against the British and corrupt Indian police officials like Daroga Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen to reconcile; Sriti Jha in Bigg Boss 16, Erica Fernandes reveals plans about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and more

Shamshera box office collection day 1

As per tracking of tickets sales at major multiplex chains, had taken the best advance booking of 2022 by far after 2. The final advance figure was expected to fall behind the starrer, but that's because several single screens didn't open their counters till the day of release. Nevertheless, for a big, commercial mass movie like Shamshera, most of the ticket sales were expected to come on the day 1 itself, as is wont for such films, and that's what happened with the movie expected to open between ₹12-13 crore nett at the box office. However, BB2's ₹14.11 crore nett opening record of 2022 for a Bollywood movie seems to be out of reach. Also Read - 68th National Film Awards: Akshay Kumar congratulates Suriya and the iconic Soorarai Pottru team; fans demand update on Hera Pheri 3

Shamshera movie review plot, story

BollywoodLife gave the movie 3 out of stars in its Shamshera review and wrote: “Shamshera has a very entertaining first half, capped off by a good interval block, but things dip in the second half only for proceedings to pick up again the climax, which is a major high point. completely nails it in his first double role, with both intensity and paisa-vasool mass heroism, while is deliciously diabolical. Regardless of the highs and lows, those who love 60s, 70s, 80s dacoit curry westerns of Bollywood.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya opens up on life after divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his mom's fears and more

Shamshera also starse and , who are in fine form, but are a tad underutilised.