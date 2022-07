2022 has been a tough year for Bollywood as many biggies have failed to make a mark at the box office. All eyes were on Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera. The film’s trailer and songs had received a good response, so, it was expected that maybe the film will do well at the ticket windows. But, unfortunately, that has not happened. Shamshera started on a low note and collected Rs. 10.25 crore at the box office on day one. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: From disrespecting Nayanthara to downgrading Sara Ali Khan; 5 times Karan Johar faced backlash for his attitude

If a film gets positive reviews, and the word of mouth is good it shows a jump on its second day (Saturday). But, has received negative reviews, and on social media, the film is being trolled. So, there has been literally no jump in collections on day two. The movie collected Rs. 10.50 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs. 20.75 crore.

The amount Rs. 20.75 crore isn't bad in the post-pandemic period, but Shamhsera is a big film, made on a huge budget, so for a movie made on this scale, the collections are low. For now, the movie is heading for a below-par weekend; it can collect around Rs. 32 crore which is quite disappointing. It looks like Shamshera's lifetime collection will be similar to YRF's last release Samrat Prithviraj (Rs. 68.05 crore).

With Shamshera, entered a totally different genre of film. He is known for starring in romantic and dramatic movies. Shamshera is an action thriller, and though the actor’s performance is being appreciated, the movie’s script and narration are said to be the weak points.

After Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in which is slated to release on 9th September 2022. It’s also a film made on a huge budget, so it will be interesting to see what response ’s directorial will get at the box office.