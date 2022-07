Shamshera which released in theatres on 22nd July, gunned to be the next big-screen masala entertainer from Bollywood, but failed to do so big time. Directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame, Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. It revolves around Shamshera/Balli, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor in his first double role as father and son, the messiah of his tribe, which is shunned by high-caste stooges of the British for belonging to the lower caste. The film did manage some numbers, but they're quite below what was expected given the budget, scale and star cast. Also Read - Gashmeer Mahajani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Mohena Kumari Singh and other TV stars who got into acting after starting out as choreographers [View Pics]

Ek Villain Returns to replace Shamshera in all prime shows

We spoke to entertainment news trade expert and exhibitor Vishek Chauhan who opined that will fold for a lifetime collection of about ₹50-55 crore nett. Given the sorry state of affairs it's no surprise when we inquired with most other exhibitors both in single screens and multiplexes that Shamshera is all but out of all major screens, with , , and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain Returns set to replace it in all the primetime shows. With no major Hollywood or South film up for release, too, Ek Villain 2 has pretty much an open road at the box office.

Shamshera box office: What went wrong with Ranbir Kapoor film?

So, what exactly ailed Shamshera at the box office as the movie is far from as bad as it's being made out to be. Vishek added, "They (YRF) tried to market in a new action-mass avatar, but that's not his image. Such a big bet on a historical epic shouldn't have been placed on a hero untested in that territory. It'd have been better if a contemporary action film with a smaller budget. Too much money was spent and the expectation was too high. The opening isn't bad, but it's looking so for the kind of budget at stake and the hype the movie arrived with." Hopefully, Ranbir will bounce back soon.