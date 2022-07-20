The Shamshera trailer was as fitting a tribute as one could've hoped for to the almost forgotten, glorious days of Bollywood's dacoit drams, also known as curry westerns, made famous by Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra. The pre-Independence struggle gives YRF's Shamshera trailer an added flavour to savour. All in all, this one screams big-screen entertainment. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor. It's directed by Karan Malhotra of the Agneepath remake fame. Prior to release of the movie, let's take a look at its advance booking and day 1 box office prediction. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebs and their BIGGEST FEARS [View Pics]

Shamshera box advance booking

As per tracking of tickets sales at major multiplex chains, it can be said that has taken the best advance booking of 2022 by far after 2. The final advance figure is expected to fall behind the starrer, but that's because several single screens aren't opening their counters till the day of release. Nevertheless, for a big, commercial mass movie like Shamshera, most of the ticket sales are expected to come on the day 1 itself, as is wont for such films. Plus, Ranbir Kapoor, along with Tiger Shroff, is easily the biggest star Bollywood has produced since .

Shamshera box office day 1 prediction

So, as per the tracking, the , and starrer, and directed by is well on course to rake it a minimum of ₹12-13 crore nett at the box office on day 1, but depending on the number of direct admissions, could also overtake Bhool Bhulaiyaa's ₹14.11 crore nett – the highest opening for a Bollywood movie thus far this year. Pre-COVID-19pandemic, there's be no doubt that a movie of this kind, with this buzz and star cast, would have opened to in excess of ₹20 crore nett. Some enthusiastic predictions though are expecting it to bring in ₹17-18 crore nett on day 1.