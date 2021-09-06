Shang-Chi weekend box office collection: Marvel's new superhero movie crosses the 10-crore mark in India and is nearing $100 million in the US

Besides Simu Liu in the eponymous role, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Kingsley and Fala Chen, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It's the first movie in Marvel Studiou's phase four.