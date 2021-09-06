Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has crosses one important milestone at the box office and is nearing another important one. The first has been achieved at the Indian box office where the Marvel Studios' maiden production in its phase four has crossed the Rs. 10 crore nett mark over the opening weekend (3rd August t0 5th August), hauling in Rs. 3.90 crore nett on Sunday, to take its first weekend box office collection to a more than respectable Rs. 10.10 crore nett. The Simu Liu starrer had already collected Rs. 2.97 crore nett and Rs. 3.30 crore nett on on Friday and Saturday. The numbers are solid, considering the coronavirus pandemic, theatrical shutdown in Maharashtra and 50% capacity elsewhere. The best footfalls (tickets sold) have occurred in the South markets. Also Read - Shang-Chi movie review: Marvel enters phase 4 with a bang; Simu Liu is the new superhero star

Coming to the US box office, Shang-Chi has turned out to be a surprise hit, far exceeding all industry and trade expectations. The new Marvel superhero movie has brought in $86 million over its 4-day Labour Weekend (2nd August to 5th August)) in America, and is poised to cross the $100 million mark later today, Monday, 6th August. Initially, the movie was pegged to be the draw in the least numbers in its first weekend for a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some sources having pegged it to not make more than $50-55 million over the same time frame. Suffice it to say that all predictions have been blown out of the water.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has also registered ubiquitously positive reviews across the board. BollywoodLife had given the movie 3.5 stars and written: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gets Marvel Studios' phase four off to an ideal start with a rip-roaring fantasy romp, gives the MCU a kickass, charming new superhero to root for, majorly due to how well Simu Liu plays him, and despite a few hiccups, is mostly everything one could wish for from an original story, with bonus points for balancing its grand scale with genuine humour. Oh, and yes, in case y'all forget to, stick around for the mid-credits and post-credits scenes."

Besides Simu Liu in the eponymous role, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Tony Leung, , and Fala Chen, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.