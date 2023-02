This Friday, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film Shehzada made it to the theatres. It was among the highly anticipated films given the craze for Kartik Aaryan. Extensive promotions also helped the makers to create a buzz around the same. All eyes are on box office collections now. As per the early estimates coming in for the first day, Shehzada has taken a much slower start at the box office than expected. Kartik Aaryan's film could not set a new record. Also Read - Shehzada star Kriti Sanon BREAKS SILENCE on Prabhas dating rumors

As per a report in Sacnilk, Shehzada has made around Rs 7 crore on day one. These early estimates and the final numbers are yet to come. However, going by the early estimates, Shehzada has made half of what Kartik Aaryan's successful venture 2 had made. The film grossed Rs 14 core on its first day. Shehzada has made half of it. Kartik Aaryan's latest venture seems to be affected by the Hollywood film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. As per early reports, 's film has made approximately Rs 9 crore at the box office in India. The Marvel film seems to have overshadowed Shehzada on the first day.

Shehzada faces tough competition from Pathaan

Not to forget, there is Pathaan too. , and starrer is still running in the theatres. It has become Bollywood's biggest success story ever as Pathaan crossed the Rs 500 crore mark. On Friday, Pathaan is said to have Rs 2.5 crore at the box office.

With the back to back success of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhamaka, Freddy and more, Kartik Aaryan has become a bankable star in Bollywood. Now it remains to be seen what happens over the weekend. Whether Shehzada picks up pace or it falls flat, only time will tell.