Kartik Aaryan has created a massive fan base for himself. His fans eagerly wait for his film to hit the theatres. His latest delivery is Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. However, the film seems to be struggling at the box office. Thi Friday, Shehzada made it to the theatres and it received a disappointing opening. Even on day 2, that is the first Saturday for Shehzada, the film failed to pick up the pace at the box office as per the early numbers coming in.

Shehzada has a disappointing start at the box office

As per Sacnilk.com, the early estimates state that and 's Shehzada made around Rs 7 crore on its first Saturday. The film showed very minimal growth in its numbers since its opening day. On day 1, Shehzada made approximately Rs 6 crore at the box office. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 13 crore. The numbers are much lesser than Kartik Aaryan's 2 which turned him into a bankable star. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's opening day collection was more than the two days collections of Shehzada. It had made Rs 14 crore on day 1. Despite the major offer on tickets, Shehzada is growing slowly at the box office.

Shehzada faces tough competition

Shehzada seems to be facing tough competition from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film which stars , Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Tony McCarthy, Bill Murry and more reportedly made Rs 9 crore at the box office in India on day 2. Again, these are the early estimates for the film and actual numbers are yet to come. The latest release by Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be going strong India.

Another reason for Shehzada's disappointing box office collections could be 's Pathaan. The film that released in January is still holding strong in certain multiplexes. It has become the highest grossing Bollywood film of all times with India collection going past Rs 500 crore.