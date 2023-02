Pathaan opened the year with a bang. Shah Rukh Khan's film remained to rule the box office and how. But now it is time to make way for Shehzada. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is going to hit the theatres this Friday, i.e., on February 17. Earlier, the film was going to release on February 10 but given the craze around Pathaan, the makers reportedly decided to postpone its release by a week. Now, Shehzada is coming to rule the hearts of all and it seems that the film has already confirmed its good opening. Also Read - Shehzada song Character Dheela 2: Salman Khan gives shout out to Kartik Aaryan version; netizens call it a 'desperate attempt to build hype'

Entertainment News: Shehzada on the way of becoming a hit already?

As per reports, the pre-bookings of 's film indicate that the film will have a good day one business. It is set to open to sold out shows as it is expecetd that the film will make over Rs 8 crore plus. Looking at the ration, the film has received a 15% more pre-booking in comparision to 's Bhediya. However, it is lagging behind and 's film . The pre-booking are 25 % less in comparison so far. However, Shehzada still has three more days to make most on its in pre-booking before it hits the theatres on Friday. Also Read - Shehzada song Character Dheela Hai 2 teaser: Kartik Aaryan oozes swag; Salman Khan fans slam it while supporters say 'Its gonna be chartbuster'

Kartik Aaryan has now established himself as a bankable star. After the stupendous success of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan has registered himself into the top league of stars. He enjoys an immense fan following that is spread across the nation. He is loved and admired by all and thus hopes are high from Shehzada. The film is the Hindi remake of Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that starred in the lead role. The trailer and the songs of the film have already received a positive response. Now all eyes are on Shehzada's box office collections. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon says she's extremely proud of Prabhas starrer, 'I hope it gets its due'