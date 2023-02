Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada has a big challenge ahead. The film that released at the box office has not only Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to compete with, Hollywood film Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania also made it to the big screens today. While there is a great buzz around Shehzada and it has received positive reviews from critics, it may suffer when it comes to boxing office numbers. The first day forecast of box office collections is out for both the films and it seems that Shehzada is lagging behind. Also Read - Shehzada public movie review: Kartik Aaryan fails to impress netizens; gets called for spoiling Allu Arjun's original film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Shehzada and Ant-Man 3 to give tough competition to each other?

As per the forecast shared by Ormax Media, Shehzada will make around Rs 6.4 core. It is the India Nett collection that is being predicted for and 's film. On the other hand, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania may register slightly better collections than Shehzada. The Marvel film may make around Rs 8.8 crore in India on its first day. The predicted numbers for the Hollywood film comprise all languages. Also Read - Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Movie Review: Netizens have a mixed reaction to Marvel's latest delivery starring Paul Rudd [VIEW TWEETS]

Check out the forecast from Shehzada and Ant-Man 3 below:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, and starrer Pathaan is also doing well at the box office despite being its fourth week. The makers pulled a masterstroke and turned this Friday into Pathaan Day by slashing the ticket prices down to Rs 110. The film has already made massive money at the box office and is now inching close to Rs 1000 crore mark. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor turns bodyguard for wife Mira Rajput as they get mobbed after watching Shehzada [View Pics]

On the other hand, the makers of Kartik Aaryan starrer have also come up with a plan to make the film a hit. Tickets for this film are available one plus one free. The star made an announcement through a video. Let's wait for the actual numbers to come in.