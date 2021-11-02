The big Diwali release across India this year is without a doubt Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Furthermore, Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe the big Diwali release in the South while Marvel Studios' Eternals is the big-ticket Hollywood venture hitting the big screen this festive weekend. So, before Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe and Eternals are put through the litmus test at the box office, let's check out the factors that could work in their favor and also take a shot at predicting their day one business... Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Whose idea was it to get married at a royal palace in Rajasthan? [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife had an exclusive chat with renowned film analyst and trade expert Ramesh Bala, who shed some much-needed light on the numbers that matter in the leadup to Annaatthe's release on 4th Novermber. For starters, the starrer will be opening in approximately 3000 screens worldwide. Now that's a solid number to ensure that Thalaivar fans keep thronging cinema halls come Diwali.

Coming to its box-office opening check out the estimates below:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 20-22 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 10-11 crore

Overseas: Rs. 10-15 crore

Total: Rs. 40-45 crore

(Note: All figures in gross)



According to Ramesh Bala, he's gone on the conservative side of expectations, considering that people will be returning after theatrical shutdowns in some locations and the fact that we're still in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic even if it has subsided somewhat. Coupled with the fact that cinema halls in key markets like Kerala, Maharashtra and Malaysia will still be operating at 50% occupancy, it's best to temper expectations because a Rs. 40-45 crore gross opening in these times could might as well have been a Rs. 55-60 crore gross opening in normal times.

For and Eternals, we had an exclusive chat with renowned film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi, who reveals that the and starrer is expected to release on about 3000 screens, which is the bare minimum, plus a solid number to ensure that fans keep thronging cinema halls come Diwali. Coming to the box office opening, Akshaye Rathi believes that a figure of around Rs. 20 crore nett on day one should be realistic for the directorial and also quite good during the new normal of COVID-19 times, and bode well both for Sooryavanshi and Bollywood's future.

On the other hand, he opines Marvel's Eternals should bring in anywhere between Rs. 4-5 crore nett on day one at the box office across the country, which should be a very good figure and would bode well for the movie going forward during the festive season. He places the reason for such a favourable opening for an English movie during Diwali down to the good buzz that the Marvel film is carrying and that the audience would be interested in returning to cinema halls for a big scale Hollywood movie such as Eternals.